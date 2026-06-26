NEET UG 2026 Refund Window Reopens Amid Candidate Queries - NTA Issues Important Guidelines

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the bank account verification and correction facility for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. Candidates can now submit, verify or modify their bank account details through the official NEET portal (neet.nta.nic.in).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the bank account verification and correction facility for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, providing another opportunity for eligible applicants to ensure smooth processing of application fee refunds. Candidates can now submit, verify or modify their bank account details through the official NEET portal (neet.nta.nic.in) until June 30, 2026. The move is aimed at helping candidates who either entered incorrect banking information earlier or were unable to complete the verification process within the previously stipulated timelines.

To access the refund-related correction facility, candidates are required to log in using their application number and password. After logging in, applicants must complete the authentication process through a one-time password (OTP) sent to their registered mobile number and email address. Only after successful verification will candidates be able to confirm or update their banking information for the refund process.

The reopening of the facility follows an earlier correction window provided by the testing agency. According to NTA, the latest opportunity has been introduced to accommodate candidates who may have faced difficulties during the previous verification period. The refund verification process has attracted considerable attention among aspirants, particularly after the agency announced the latest extension through its official social media channels. Several candidates raised questions regarding whether those who had already completed the verification process and submitted their bank details would be required to repeat the procedure. Others sought clarification on the necessity of revisiting the portal if their banking information had already been verified successfully during the earlier phase.

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The application fee refund process is linked to the cancellation of the original NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3. The examination was subsequently cancelled following allegations of a paper leak, prompting authorities to order a fresh test. The re-examination was conducted on June 21 for eligible candidates. In view of the circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the earlier examination, the NTA had announced that the application fee paid by affected candidates would be refunded.

The refund verification window was first opened on May 22, with candidates initially given until May 27 to complete the process. The deadline was later extended to June 22 to accommodate more applicants. The agency has reopened the facility, allowing candidates until June 30 to review and update their details if necessary.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2026 re-exam provisional answer key has been released. Candidates have been provided an opportunity to challenge any answer they believe to be incorrect. Objections can be submitted up to June 28 upon payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged. Following the review of objections by subject experts, the final answer key will be prepared and used for the declaration of results. Candidates awaiting refunds are advised to carefully verify their bank account details within the specified deadline and regularly monitor official announcements to avoid any delays in the refund process or other examination-related procedures.

Read the official notice here.