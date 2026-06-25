Tamil Nadu government

TNEB Recruitment 2026: 20,449 Vacancies Announced Across Power Sector Organisations; Check Eligibility

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
17:13 PM

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Summary
The recruitment notification is expected to be released in July 2026, while the online application process is likely to commence in August 2026
The announcement was made by CTR Nirmal Kumar, who stated that vacancies would be filled in several categories, including Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant, Multi-Purpose Field Assistant, Junior Assistant and Gangman posts

The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board is set to undertake a major recruitment drive with 20,449 vacancies announced across various power sector organisations in the state. The recruitment notification is expected to be released in July 2026, while the online application process is likely to commence in August 2026.

The announcement was made by CTR Nirmal Kumar, who stated that vacancies would be filled in several categories, including Assistant Engineer, Technical Assistant, Multi-Purpose Field Assistant, Junior Assistant and Gangman posts.

According to the announced details, 15,058 posts will be filled under the fresh recruitment cycle for 2026-27.

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The largest number of vacancies has been earmarked for Multi-Purpose Field Assistant (including Assessor) posts, with 12,500 openings.

The recruitment drive includes 839 Assistant Engineer posts across three engineering disciplines:

  • Electrical Engineering: 516 posts
  • Mechanical Engineering: 212 posts
  • Civil Engineering: 111 posts

Meanwhile, 1,148 Technical Assistant vacancies have been announced:

  • Technical Assistant (Electrical): 945 posts
  • Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 203 posts

The transmission utility is expected to fill 7,851 vacancies, with recruitment likely to be carried out during the current year. The corporation has proposed recruitment for approximately 1,420 posts across various categories. Detailed vacancy information will be released with the official notification. The power generation company has approved recruitment for 3,075 vacancies.

Candidates interested in applying are advised to regularly monitor the official recruitment portal for the notification expected in July 2026, which will provide complete details regarding eligibility criteria, application procedures and important dates.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
17:14 PM
Tamil Nadu government Vacancies
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