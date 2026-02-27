CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out for March 6, 7 Exam - Download Guide and Link

Posted on 27 Feb 2026
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially published the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip for exams scheduled on March 6 and 7. Candidates who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG) can now download the exam city slip from the official website —exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

As per the schedule, the CUET PG 2026 will be conducted from March 6 to March 27, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for admissions to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions. The city slips for the remaining exam days will be issued later.

Download Guide

To download the exam city slip, candidates need to visit the official portal, click on the exam city slip link, log in using their credentials (application number and password), and download the document for future reference.

The city intimation slip is not the admit card, but provides advance information about the allotted exam city, reporting time, and other exam-related instructions. Details regarding the exact exam centre address and shift timings will be mentioned on the CUET PG 2026 admit card, which is yet to be released.

Candidates facing difficulties in accessing the city slip can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to stay updated through the official website for further announcements regarding the admit card release and other important instructions.

Find the direct download link here.

