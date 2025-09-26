WBCAP Admission 2025 Hit by OBC Row, Delays; Over 6.5 Lakh UG Seats Vacant

Summary According to a senior official from the Higher Education Department, only 28.81% of the total 9,36,215 seats have been filled so far through the centralized admission portal At Lady Brabourne College, one of Kolkata’s premier institutions, less than 50% of the 630–635 seats have been filled

In a concerning development for West Bengal’s higher education sector, more than 70% of undergraduate seats in state-run and state-aided colleges remain vacant, even after the completion of two rounds of counselling. According to a senior official from the Higher Education Department, only 28.81% of the total 9,36,215 seats have been filled so far through the centralized admission portal.

As per the official data, 4,21,301 candidates had registered for undergraduate admissions, but just 2,69,777 students have taken admission. This marks a sharp decline compared to last year, when over 4.44 lakh seats were filled. The first phase of counselling saw 2.3 lakh students enrolling, followed by only 39,000 admissions in the second phase.

An official termed the situation “unusual but not unexpected,” attributing the poor turnout to delays in the admission process, which made students uncertain and led many to seek enrollment in autonomous colleges or private institutions. The confusion surrounding the OBC reservation issue, which delayed the admission process until August, also contributed to the drop in enrollments. Admissions began only after the Supreme Court stayed a Calcutta High Court order regarding the state’s OBC list.

When asked whether a third round of counselling would be held post Durga Puja, the official expressed reservations, stating that it could disrupt the academic calendar further.

At Lady Brabourne College, one of Kolkata’s premier institutions, less than 50% of the 630–635 seats have been filled. Principal Siuli Sarkar described the situation as “unusual,” pointing out that departments like Economics and Statistics are still struggling to attract students. She noted that many aspirants who missed the cut-off have expressed interest in joining, but the centralized system limits the college’s ability to act independently.

Sarkar highlighted multiple contributing factors, including the delayed counselling process and a declining interest in conventional subjects, which may have pushed students toward private or specialized institutions.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) president Trinankur Bhattacharya expressed optimism that the situation might improve after Durga Puja. He suggested that the government is considering alternative admission routes, including direct admissions by colleges to fill the remaining seats. He also cited a lack of familiarity with the online admission process and uncertainty surrounding the OBC issue as reasons behind the low turnout.

However, another TMCP leader remarked that while vacant UG seats are not a new issue, the situation has worsened this year due to delays and systemic challenges in starting the admission process.

Meanwhile, Subhoday Dasgupta, a senior academic and member of the West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA), blamed the current crisis on what he called the anti-education policies of both the state and central governments. He argued that the ongoing trend reflects a systemic erosion of public-funded education, forcing students toward private colleges.

Dasgupta added that the rise in dropout rates during the pandemic, coupled with "pro-elite policies", has made higher education increasingly inaccessible. He also raised concerns over a growing "threat culture" in academic institutions, stating that the decline in college admissions should be viewed as part of a larger crisis affecting the state's educational ecosystem.