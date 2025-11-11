Aditya Academy Observes National Cancer Awareness Day with Walkathon and Street Play

Summary In a heartfelt initiative to mark National Cancer Awareness Day, the Interact Club of Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dumdum, organised a 3 km Silent Walkathon, followed by an Awareness Talk and a moving Nukkad Natak. The event aimed to spread awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and community support in the fight against the disease.

In a heartfelt initiative to mark National Cancer Awareness Day, the Interact Club of Aditya Academy Senior Secondary, Dumdum, organised a 3 km Silent Walkathon, followed by an Awareness Talk and a moving Nukkad Natak at Diamond Plaza Mall. The event aimed to spread awareness about cancer prevention, early detection, and community support in the fight against the disease.

Aditya Academy Senior Secondary

Over a hundred students from Grade VIII onwards participated in the Silent Walkathon, wearing purple ribbon badges as a symbol of solidarity with cancer survivors and their families. The walk concluded at Diamond Plaza Mall - the Venue Partner for the event - where students delivered a stirring street play that captivated onlookers and spread a strong message of empathy and awareness.

The highlight of the programme was an enlightening awareness session led by Dr Raktim and Dr Samrat from ILS Hospital, the Healthcare Partner. The doctors spoke about the importance of early screening, healthy living, and emotional resilience for those affected by cancer. Alumni of Aditya Academy, Dr Aditya Srimali and Sreya, a medical student, also joined the session, making it both informative and inspiring.

Aditya Academy Senior Secondary

Ms Sabita Saha, Director-Academics, Aditya Academy Group of Schools, lauded the initiative, stating, “This reflects the spirit of our students — empathetic, aware, and socially responsible. By taking learning beyond classrooms, we nurture young citizens who believe that awareness and compassion can drive real change.”

The event beautifully showcased the power of youth-driven advocacy, proving how education can transcend classrooms to create real social impact. The Aditya Group expressed gratitude to Diamond Plaza Mall and ILS Hospital for their invaluable support in making this awareness drive a resounding success.