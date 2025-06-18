WBCAP 2025

WBCAP 2025 Registration Begins for UG Courses at wbcap.in- Merit List to be Declared Soon

Our Correspondent
Posted on 18 Jun 2025
13:22 PM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Higher Education, West Bengal commenced the registrations for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses in various universities and colleges across the state through its WB Centralised Admission Portal (CAP) 2025. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the programmes through the official website- wbcap.in.

The department has launched a centralised admissions portal for UG admission for the academic year 2025-26. The portal is a single window for admission to UG courses across higher education institutions in West Bengal. The central admission portal opens the door for candidates seeking admissions to UG courses in 17 universities, 460 government and government-aided colleges, and higher educational institutions (HEIs).

WBCAP 2025: Steps to register

  1. Go to the official website at wbcap.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the 'WBUG admission' link
  3. Click on 'register now’
  4. Enter login details such as name, personal and academic details
  5. Upload required documents for registration
  6. Pay the registration fees and download the submitted form
  7. Take a printout of the same for future reference

As per the schedule, the WBCAP 2025 merit list and college-wise cut-off will be declared on July 5. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 18 Jun 2025
13:23 PM
WBCAP 2025 undergraduate exam Registration Date
