WB Madhyamik Admit Card 2026 Out for Class X - Download and Objection Submission Details

Summary The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) 2026. Candidates scheduled to take the WBBSE Class 10 board exams 2026, which will be held from February 2 to February 12, 2026, can obtain their admit cards through their respective schools.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10) 2026. Candidates scheduled to take the WBBSE Class 10 board exams 2026, which will be held from February 2 to February 12, 2026, can obtain their admit cards through their respective schools.

As per the Board’s instructions, the heads of recognised Class 10 schools or their authorised representatives must collect the Madhyamik 2026 admit cards and other examination-related materials from the designated camp offices arranged by WBBSE. Students will receive their hall tickets from their schools after this official collection process is completed.

The Board has advised candidates and school authorities to verify all details printed on the admit card carefully. In case of errors related to gender, subject selection, or photograph, schools must report the discrepancies to the respective regional examination council offices. Applications for such corrections must be submitted in writing, along with the original registration certificate and the admit card, and will be processed only after payment of the prescribed correction fee. The last date to apply for these corrections is January 29, 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

WBBSE has clarified that major personal detail corrections, including changes to the candidate’s name, parent or guardian’s name, or date of birth, will not be accepted before the examination. These requests will be entertained only after the completion of the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026. The correction window for these details will remain open from March 2 to March 31, 2026.

The Board further stated that applications for post-exam corrections will be accepted only on working days, excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. Any requests submitted outside the notified period will not be processed before the declaration of the Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 results.

Reiterating its advisory, WBBSE has urged students to thoroughly check their admit cards as soon as they receive them and immediately inform their schools in case of discrepancies. School authorities are responsible for coordinating with the Board, submitting correction requests in the prescribed format, and ensuring that all deadlines are strictly followed to avoid issues during the examination process.