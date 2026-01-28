West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE)

WBBSE Opens 24-Hour Emergency Enrollment Window Ahead of Madhyamik 2026 Exams- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
12:41 PM

File Image

Summary
The special enrollment portal opened at 12 noon on January 27 and will remain accessible until 12 noon on January 28
The Madhyamik examinations are scheduled to begin on February 2

With less than a week remaining before the Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) 2026, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a one-time, 24-hour emergency enrollment window for eligible Class 10 students who were denied registration due to lapses by their schools.

The special enrollment portal opened at 12 noon on January 27 and will remain accessible until 12 noon on January 28. The Madhyamik examinations are scheduled to begin on February 2.

The decision comes after reports from several secondary schools acknowledged their failure to complete the enrollment process within the stipulated time, leaving a number of students without registration or admit cards. In a notification, the board said the move was taken “in the greater interest of the students” to ensure that eligible candidates are not barred from appearing in the board examinations due to institutional lapses.

According to WBBSE, the one-time concession applies only to students who have passed the Class 10 test examination and have maintained a minimum attendance of 70 per cent in both Classes 9 and 10. Enrollment must be completed strictly through the concerned schools using the official WBBSE portal.

“This one-time concession is being offered to students who have passed the Class 10 test examination and maintained the required attendance but were denied enrollment due to errors or negligence during the enrollment process at their schools,” the board said in its notice.

The board has placed full operational responsibility on schools. Institutions are required to complete the online enrollment process, download the enrollment report, obtain the student’s signature, secure countersignature from the Head of Institution, and submit the original documents to the board within the stipulated timeframe.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
12:43 PM
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) WBBSE Madhyamik
