WB Madhyamik 2026

Class 10 Exam 2026: WBBSE Issues Strict Guidelines for Selection Test Question Paper

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Oct 2025
10:41 AM

File Image

Summary
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a stringent directive to all schools across the state to uphold fairness, neutrality, and academic integrity in the 2026 Class 10 examinations.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued a stringent directive to all schools across the state to uphold fairness, neutrality, and academic integrity in the 2026 Class 10 examinations. The board has categorically instructed that no politically sensitive, socially inappropriate, or biased questions be included in the examination papers prepared by schools.

Emphasising transparency and uniformity, the WBBSE stated that all examination questions must strictly adhere to the prescribed syllabus and remain neutral in both language and context. This move aims to prevent controversies and maintain consistent academic standards across all institutions under the board’s purview.

To ensure accountability, the WBBSE has made it clear that headmasters and headmistresses will be held responsible if any objectionable content is found in the question papers. The board also mandated that subject teachers prepare questions independently, prohibiting the practice of sourcing questions from external agencies or organisations. This step is intended to preserve the authenticity and originality of exam materials.

In addition, schools have been directed to submit completed examination papers to the WBBSE office via email immediately after the tests are conducted. The board warned that non-compliance with this instruction will invite strict disciplinary action.

The WBBSE has further announced that the submission window for Class 10 test papers will remain open from November 3 to November 13, 2025, providing schools with a clear and structured timeline. Through these comprehensive measures, the board aims to reinforce fairness, transparency, and credibility in the upcoming 2026 Madhyamik examinations.

Last updated on 21 Oct 2025
10:42 AM
