WBBSE Begins Class 9 Final Phase Registration for ‘Valid’ Students; Opens Special Window

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced a final special window for the online registration of Class 9 students (2025 batch), offering another opportunity to candidates who could not complete the process during the earlier phases. The decision is aimed at safeguarding the interests of eligible students who missed registration through their respective schools.

In an official notification issued, the Board stated that the dedicated registration portal, registration.wbbsedata.com, will remain active from 11 AM on February 25, 2026, to 4 PM on March 7, 2026. This reopening is specifically intended for valid candidates who failed to register within the previously stipulated timelines.

The Board stated that the initial online registration process for Class IX (2025) concluded on August 30, 2025, during the first phase, and subsequently on September 13, 2025, in the second phase. During these two phases, a total of 9,335 schools participated in the online registration exercise. Despite this, some eligible students were unable to complete the formalities, prompting the Board to introduce this limited special window.

According to the notification, a late fee, as prescribed under existing norms, will be applicable for all registrations completed during this extended period. The Board has categorically stated that no cases of Class IX (2025) registration will be entertained after 4 PM on March 7, 2026.

Schools across the state have been directed to ensure that the registration process for any remaining eligible students is completed within the specified timeframe to prevent further hardship. The Board clarified that a “valid candidate” refers to a student who has successfully progressed to the higher class with adequate attendance, has taken admission in Class X, received textbooks from the school, and paid the requisite fees.

WBBSE President Ramanuj Ganguly emphasised that responsibility for any non-registration of eligible students after the special deadline will lie entirely with the respective school authorities. He stated that any such cases reported to the Board after the portal closes on March 7, 2026, will be treated as the liability of the institutions concerned.

Students and guardians are advised to coordinate with their schools promptly to ensure that the registration formalities are completed within the reopening window, as no further extensions will be granted beyond the announced deadline.