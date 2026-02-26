UP DElEd Result 2026 Out; Over 2.42 Lakh Pass - Check Sem 1, 3 Qualifying Details & Highlights

Summary The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results for the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 1st- and 3rd-semester examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, btcresult.in.

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results for the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 1st- and 3rd-semester examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, btcresult.in, by entering their roll number and enrollment number.

As per official data, a total of 4,19,095 candidates registered for the examinations across all sessions. Out of these, 2,42,306 candidates have successfully cleared the exams, while 1,76,789 candidates did not qualify.

According to the examination schedule, the 1st semester exams were conducted from October 27 to October 29, 2025. The 3rd semester exams followed from October 30 to November 1, 2025. Authorities stated that the answer sheet evaluation process was carried out under strict supervision to ensure transparency, fairness, and accuracy in the declaration of results.

Batch and Semester-Wise Result Highlights

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, provided details regarding batch-wise and semester-wise results. The declared results include:

1 candidate from the 3rd semester of the DElEd 2017 batch

11 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2018 batch

58 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2018 batch

258 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2019 batch

470 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2021 batch

3,600 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2021 batch

4,841 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2022 batch

10,184 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2022 batch

34,521 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2023 batch

1,10,264 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2023 batch

78,125 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2024 batch

The department has clarified that candidates who have any objections regarding their results may submit applications online within the prescribed timeframe. Those who have not qualified will be given an opportunity to reappear in the upcoming examination cycle.

Training institutes across the state are expected to commence certificate distribution and continue academic procedures shortly following the declaration of results.

Find the direct download link here.