UP DElEd

UP DElEd Result 2026 Out; Over 2.42 Lakh Pass - Check Sem 1, 3 Qualifying Details & Highlights

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 Feb 2026
10:05 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results for the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 1st- and 3rd-semester examinations.
Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, btcresult.in.

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, has announced the results for the UP Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 1st- and 3rd-semester examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now access and download their scorecards from the official website, btcresult.in, by entering their roll number and enrollment number.

As per official data, a total of 4,19,095 candidates registered for the examinations across all sessions. Out of these, 2,42,306 candidates have successfully cleared the exams, while 1,76,789 candidates did not qualify.

According to the examination schedule, the 1st semester exams were conducted from October 27 to October 29, 2025. The 3rd semester exams followed from October 30 to November 1, 2025. Authorities stated that the answer sheet evaluation process was carried out under strict supervision to ensure transparency, fairness, and accuracy in the declaration of results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Batch and Semester-Wise Result Highlights

Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, provided details regarding batch-wise and semester-wise results. The declared results include:

  • 1 candidate from the 3rd semester of the DElEd 2017 batch
  • 11 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2018 batch
  • 58 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2018 batch
  • 258 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2019 batch
  • 470 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2021 batch
  • 3,600 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2021 batch
  • 4,841 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2022 batch
  • 10,184 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2022 batch
  • 34,521 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2023 batch
  • 1,10,264 candidates from the 3rd semester of the 2023 batch
  • 78,125 candidates from the 1st semester of the 2024 batch

The department has clarified that candidates who have any objections regarding their results may submit applications online within the prescribed timeframe. Those who have not qualified will be given an opportunity to reappear in the upcoming examination cycle.

Training institutes across the state are expected to commence certificate distribution and continue academic procedures shortly following the declaration of results.

Find the direct download link here.

Last updated on 26 Feb 2026
10:05 AM
UP DElEd DElEd (diploma in elementary education) Result semester examination
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Exam Schedule 2025 Revised - Railway Board Announces New Dates

NEET PG 2025

UP NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Published - Check Reporting Deadl. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2025 Declared - Check Shortlisted Names and Interview Update

WBBSE

WBBSE Begins Class 9 Final Phase Registration for ‘Valid’ Students; Opens Special. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Paramedical Exam Schedule 2025 Revised - Railway Board Announces New Dates

NEET PG 2025

UP NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Published - Check Reporting Deadl. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC IFS Mains Result 2025 Declared - Check Shortlisted Names and Interview Update

National English School Children's Day 2025
Children's day

Magic moments and treats from teachers

WBBSE

WBBSE Begins Class 9 Final Phase Registration for ‘Valid’ Students; Opens Special. . .

CTET 2026

CBSE Confirms CTET 2026 Paper 2 Re-Exam Date; Revised Admit Card and Test Centre Deta. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality