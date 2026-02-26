CTET 2026

CBSE Confirms CTET 2026 Paper 2 Re-Exam Date; Revised Admit Card and Test Centre Details Out

Posted on 26 Feb 2026
09:35 AM

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed the re-examination date for CTET 2026 Paper 2.
The board was unable to successfully hold Paper 2 of the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on February 7, 2026, at certain centres in Bihar’s Vaishali district due to administrative reasons.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has confirmed that it will conduct the re-examination for CTET 2026 Paper 2 on March 1. The board was unable to successfully hold Paper 2 of the 21st edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on February 7, 2026, at certain centres in Bihar’s Vaishali district due to administrative reasons.

The CTET 2026 examination was originally scheduled for February 7 and 8. However, Paper 2 could not be conducted properly at specific venues, prompting CBSE to cancel the exam at those locations and arrange a fresh test exclusively for affected candidates.

The re-exam will be organised in Bihar’s Vaishali district at two designated centres. These include Centre No. 125014 — Lakshya Academy, Bardiha, Patepur, Vaishali (Hajipur), Bihar-843110, and Centre No. 125016 — St. John’s Academy, Basmati Nagar, Keshopur, PO-Baluka Ram, Vaishali, Bihar-844113. Only candidates who were originally allotted these centres will be eligible to appear for the re-test on March 1.

CBSE has announced that revised admit cards will be issued shortly for the concerned candidates. They will be able to download their updated hall tickets from the official CTET website at ctet.nic.in. The board has clearly stated that no additional opportunity will be granted to appear in the 21st edition of CTET beyond this re-examination. It has also clarified that requests for a change of examination centre or date will not be entertained under any circumstances.

CTET is a national-level eligibility examination conducted by CBSE to evaluate the qualifications of candidates aspiring to secure teaching positions in central government schools and other institutions across the country. Affected candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of revised admit cards and further instructions related to the re-exam.

Read the official notice here.

