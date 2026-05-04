WB Madhyamik Result 2026: WBBSE Announces Release Time, Marksheet Collection Details

Summary WBBSE has officially announced the timing and post-result procedures for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026. As per the notification, the results will be declared on May 8, 2026.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially announced the timing and post-result procedures for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) 2026. As per the notification, the results will be declared on May 8, 2026, with detailed arrangements made for both online access and offline distribution of marksheets and certificates.

The results will first be announced at 9.30 AM through a press conference by the President of the Ad-hoc Committee of the board. Students will be able to access their results online from 10.15 AM on the same day via the official websites.

In addition to the online result declaration, the board has confirmed that physical marksheets and certificates will be distributed to schools from 10.30 AM onwards on May 8 through designated camp offices. Heads of institutions or their authorised representatives will be required to collect these documents by submitting the prescribed EMU/C/1G form at their respective camp offices.

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The board has also stated that Registration Certificates for Class IX (2025), particularly for students who completed their registration during the extended window between February 25 and March 7, 2026, will be distributed on the same day. Schools must carry the printed registration report, along with the bank challan or the online transaction receipt, to collect these certificates.

Special instructions have been issued for schools under specific camp offices, such as Howrah Sadar, Kakdwip, Basirhat, Barasat, Raghunathpur, and Chanchal, directing them to collect documents from designated alternative centres as notified by the board.

The Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 was conducted from February 2 to February 12 across West Bengal, with approximately 9.71 lakh candidates appearing for the examination at 2,682 centres statewide.

The board has urged all heads of institutions to ensure smooth and timely collection and distribution of marksheets and certificates to students.