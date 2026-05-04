AP SSC Result 2026: Recounting and Re-Verification Application Begins; Check All Details

Summary The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has commenced the application process for recounting and re-verification of answer scripts for the AP SSC (Class 10) Examination 2026. As per the official notification, the facility is intended for candidates seeking a review of their marks to rule out any possible discrepancies in evaluation.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, has commenced the application process for recounting and re-verification of answer scripts for the AP SSC (Class 10) Examination 2026. Students who are dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation through their respective schools before the deadline of May 7.

As per the official notification, the facility is intended for candidates seeking a review of their marks to rule out any possible discrepancies in evaluation. The board has clarified that applications will not be accepted directly from students. Instead, the entire process will be managed through school authorities.

School heads have been assigned the responsibility of collecting requests from students and submitting them online on their behalf. Students are advised to contact their schools promptly to complete the application process within the stipulated timeframe, as no submissions will be entertained after the deadline.

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In terms of fees, candidates opting for the recounting of marks will need to pay ₹500 per subject. For re-verification of answer scripts, the fee is set at ₹1,000 per subject. The board has specified that payments must be made exclusively through online modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. Offline payment options will not be accepted.

Students applying for re-verification will also gain access to scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. In a move to improve accessibility, the board has enabled this feature not only through the official school-based system but also via the government’s WhatsApp-based Mana Mitra service, allowing students to review their responses more conveniently.

The board has instructed all affiliated schools to inform eligible candidates about the application process and ensure timely submission.