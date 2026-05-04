GSHSEB Declares GUJCET Result 2026 at gseb.org; Merit List to Release on June 12

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards by entering their six-digit seat number The GUJCET 2026 examination was conducted on March 29 for over 2.65 lakh candidates across the state

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the results of the GUJCET 2026 examination on its official website, gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can now access and download their scorecards by entering their six-digit seat number.

The GUJCET 2026 examination was conducted on March 29 for over 2.65 lakh candidates across the state. The board had earlier released the final answer key on April 13, paving the way for the declaration of results.

The GUJCET scorecard includes key details such as the candidate’s name, seat number, group, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, overall marks of the examination, and percentile rank. Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their results.

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To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the GUJCET 2026 result link, enter their seat number, and submit the information. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can then be downloaded and printed for future reference. An alternate website, result.gseb.org, is also available to access the scorecard.

According to the official notification, the GUJCET 2026 merit list will be published on June 12. Candidates who qualify in the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to BTech and BPharma courses offered by government and private colleges across Gujarat.

Further details regarding counselling schedules and admission procedures are expected to be released soon on the official website.