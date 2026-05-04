Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2026 Registration Begin for BTech Admissions - Counselling Schedule, Rank List Release Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 May 2026
11:50 AM

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Summary
The Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, has officially commenced the registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 for admission to BTech programmes.
Eligible candidates aspiring to secure seats in engineering courses across government and government-aided institutions in the state can submit their applications through the official portals.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially commenced the registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 for admission to Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes. Eligible candidates aspiring to secure seats in engineering courses across government and government-aided institutions in the state can submit their applications through the official portals.

According to the admission schedule, the last date to complete the TNEA 2026 registration is June 2, while candidates will be allowed to upload the necessary documents until June 6. Applicants are advised to ensure that all required certificates are submitted accurately within the stipulated timeline to avoid any discrepancies during verification.

The admission process will be conducted for a vast number of engineering seats—approximately two lakh—offered across more than 400 colleges affiliated with Anna University. Seat allotment will be carried out through a centralized online counselling system using a single-window mechanism managed by the DoTE.

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As per the official schedule, certificate verification is set to take place from June 8 to June 20. Following this, the rank list for engineering admissions will be published on June 29, determining candidates’ positions for the counselling process. Students encountering issues during certificate verification will be notified through their registered mobile numbers and email IDs, and are expected to resolve discrepancies promptly.

The authorities have also provided a grievance redressal window for applicants from June 30 to July 4, allowing candidates to raise concerns related to the admission process.

In terms of application fees, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category are required to pay ₹250, while Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants need to pay ₹500 as registration charges.

To assist applicants throughout the process, the DoTE has established an integrated call centre. Candidates can seek support by calling the toll-free number 1800 425 0110 between 8 AM and 6 PM or by emailing their queries to the official helpdesk.

Last updated on 04 May 2026
11:51 AM
Directorate of Technical Education Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu BTech programme Counselling
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