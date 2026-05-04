HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026 Announced: Check Overall and Stream-Wise Toppers List

Summary The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2026. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 92.02 per cent.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 12 (Plus Two) examination results for 2026 today, May 4, at around 11 AM from its headquarters in Dharamshala. The declaration has brought relief to thousands of students who had been eagerly awaiting their scores.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 92.02 per cent, indicating a strong performance by students across streams. The results have been released simultaneously for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, and candidates can now access their scorecards online through the official website, HPBOSE official website, using their roll numbers.

The board conducted the Class 12 examinations from March 3 to April 1, 2026, in offline mode at multiple centres across the state. A total of 81,417 students appeared for the examinations, out of which 74,637 candidates successfully passed. Meanwhile, 308 students were marked absent, 3,071 have been placed in the compartment category, and 3,352 candidates did not clear the examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

HPBOSE Class 12 Toppers 2026

In the overall merit list, Anshit Kumar secured the first rank with an impressive 99.2 per cent. Shayla Kashyap and Arushi jointly secured the second position with 99 per cent, while Shamya Barjatya achieved the third rank with 98.8 per cent.

In the Science stream, Shayla Kashyap emerged as the topper with 99 per cent marks. She was followed by Sanchita Dhiman and Parshi Sharma at the second position with 98.6 per cent, while Tamanna Sharma, Nitin Kumar, and Vaishali Thakur secured the third rank with 98.4 per cent.

In the Commerce stream, Yashsvani Chauhan, Krishika, and Ayan shared the top position with 98.2 per cent marks.

How to Check HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026

Students can check their results by visiting the official HPBOSE website and navigating to the ‘Results’ section. After selecting the Class 12 result link, candidates need to enter their roll number and submit the details to view their scorecard. The result can be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Alternatively, students can also access their results via SMS by typing the required format and sending it to the designated number.