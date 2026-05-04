GSEB Result 2026 Announced, Link Active: Gujarat Board Releases Class 12 Stream-Wise Pass Percent

Summary The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026. The results for multiple streams, including Science and General, have been released simultaneously on the official portal.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has announced the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 today, May 4, bringing relief to thousands of students across the state. The results for multiple streams, including Science and General, have been released simultaneously on the official portal.

According to the official data, the General stream has recorded a pass percentage of 92.17 per cent, reflecting a slight decline from last year’s 93.7 per cent. Meanwhile, the Science stream has achieved a pass rate of 84.33 per cent. The results indicate strong overall performance, despite a marginal dip compared to the previous year. The pass percentage of boys this year is 84.04 per cent, whereas girls have a slightly higher pass rate of 84.65 per cent.

Students can now access their results online through the official website of the GSEB. After an initial surge in traffic following the announcement, the website is currently functioning smoothly. Candidates are required to enter their six-digit seat number to view their individual scorecards.

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Steps to Check GSEB HSC Result 2026

To check their results, students should visit the official GSEB website (gseb.org) and click on the “HSC Result 2026” link available on the homepage. They must then enter their six-digit seat number and submit the details. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded or printed for future reference.

The online scorecard is provisional in nature, and students are advised to retain a copy until the official marksheets are issued by their respective schools.

Find the direct result download link here.