NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: SC Refuses CBT Plea, June 21 Exam to be Held in Offline Mode

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
14:33 PM
Supreme Court

Supreme Court File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to direct authorities to conduct the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.
A bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Aravind Kumar declined to grant immediate relief and adjourned the matter to July.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to direct authorities to conduct the upcoming NEET UG 2026 re-examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, clearing the way for the June 21 re-test to be held in the existing pen-and-paper format.

A bench comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha and Justice Aravind Kumar declined to grant immediate relief and adjourned the matter to July. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh informed the court that he was pressing only the demand for conducting the re-examination through CBT mode.

The bench observed that similar pleas had already been dismissed in the past and noted the practical difficulties of changing the examination format at a time when preparations for the re-test were already underway. The court also pointed out that authorities were working under considerable pressure following the cancellation of the original examination and the need to conduct a fresh test.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition was filed after the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 was cancelled amid allegations of a large-scale paper leak. Besides seeking a CBT-based examination, the plea called for extensive reforms in the conduct of NEET and other national-level entrance tests.

Among the major demands were a time-bound roadmap for shifting NEET UG to a fully computer-based format, enhanced cybersecurity measures, biometric verification, AI-enabled surveillance systems, encrypted transmission of question papers and digital locking mechanisms to prevent leaks.

The petition also sought the replacement of the National Testing Agency (NTA) with an independent statutory examination authority and the formation of a high-level committee comprising a retired Supreme Court judge, educationists, cybersecurity experts, forensic scientists, and administrators to recommend examination reforms.

Additionally, the petitioner sought strict action against individuals and organisations allegedly involved in paper leak networks, along with a status report from the Central Bureau of Investigation on its probe into the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

With the Supreme Court declining to intervene, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will proceed on June 21 in the traditional offline mode. The broader issues relating to examination reforms and a possible transition to CBT are expected to be considered when the matter is heard again in July.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
14:34 PM
NEET UG 2026 Supreme Court
Similar stories
IIT Roorkee

JEE AAT 2026 Registration Begins; IIT Roorkee Opens Application Window, No Admit Card

TSCHE

TG EdCET 2026 Results Declared; Rank Cards, Qualifying Status Available at Official W. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Choice Filling Opens for JEE Adv. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY, Improvement Exam Registration 2026 Begins; Applications Till Jun. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT Roorkee

JEE AAT 2026 Registration Begins; IIT Roorkee Opens Application Window, No Admit Card

TSCHE

TG EdCET 2026 Results Declared; Rank Cards, Qualifying Status Available at Official W. . .

Bhawanipur Global Campus - School of Business and Management
Bootcamp

IGNITE 2026: An immersive bootcamp offering hands-on learning experiences for student. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Choice Filling Opens for JEE Adv. . .

Counselling

NCHM JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; First Round Seat Allotment on June 6

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY, Improvement Exam Registration 2026 Begins; Applications Till Jun. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality