JEE AAT 2026 Registration Begins; IIT Roorkee Opens Application Window, No Admit Card

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JEE Advanced portal from today The registration window will remain open until 5 PM on June 2, 2026, giving applicants a limited period to complete the process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JEE Advanced portal from today.

The registration window will remain open until 5 PM on June 2, 2026, giving applicants a limited period to complete the process. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by select Indian Institutes of Technology are advised to register well before the deadline.

JEE AAT is conducted exclusively for candidates who have successfully qualified in JEE Advanced 2026. The aptitude test serves as an additional requirement for admission to BArch programmes offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

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According to the schedule released by IIT Roorkee, the Architecture Aptitude Test will be conducted on June 4, 2026, from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The results are scheduled to be declared on June 7, 2026.

The institute has clarified that no separate admit card will be issued for the Architecture Aptitude Test. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their JEE Advanced 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity card to gain entry to the examination centre.

Applicants have also been instructed to bring their own drawing and colouring materials, as the test assesses architectural aptitude, creativity and visualisation skills through drawing-based questions.

The qualifying cut-off marks for AAT 2026 will be determined by the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) of JEE Advanced 2026. However, qualifying the aptitude test alone will not guarantee admission to BArch programmes. Final seat allocation will depend on a candidate's category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2026, subject to meeting the AAT qualification requirements.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all instructions before submitting their applications and regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding examination guidelines and the admission process.