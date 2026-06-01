IIT Roorkee

JEE AAT 2026 Registration Begins; IIT Roorkee Opens Application Window, No Admit Card

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
14:33 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JEE Advanced portal from today
The registration window will remain open until 5 PM on June 2, 2026, giving applicants a limited period to complete the process

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JEE Advanced portal from today.

The registration window will remain open until 5 PM on June 2, 2026, giving applicants a limited period to complete the process. Candidates aspiring to secure admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by select Indian Institutes of Technology are advised to register well before the deadline.

JEE AAT is conducted exclusively for candidates who have successfully qualified in JEE Advanced 2026. The aptitude test serves as an additional requirement for admission to BArch programmes offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the schedule released by IIT Roorkee, the Architecture Aptitude Test will be conducted on June 4, 2026, from 9 AM to 12 Noon. The results are scheduled to be declared on June 7, 2026.

The institute has clarified that no separate admit card will be issued for the Architecture Aptitude Test. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their JEE Advanced 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity card to gain entry to the examination centre.

Applicants have also been instructed to bring their own drawing and colouring materials, as the test assesses architectural aptitude, creativity and visualisation skills through drawing-based questions.

The qualifying cut-off marks for AAT 2026 will be determined by the Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) of JEE Advanced 2026. However, qualifying the aptitude test alone will not guarantee admission to BArch programmes. Final seat allocation will depend on a candidate's category-wise All India Rank in JEE Advanced 2026, subject to meeting the AAT qualification requirements.

Candidates are advised to carefully review all instructions before submitting their applications and regularly monitor the official website for updates regarding examination guidelines and the admission process.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
14:37 PM
IIT Roorkee JEE Registration Date
Similar stories
Supreme Court
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: SC Refuses CBT Plea, June 21 Exam to be Held in Offline Mode

TSCHE

TG EdCET 2026 Results Declared; Rank Cards, Qualifying Status Available at Official W. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Choice Filling Opens for JEE Adv. . .

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY, Improvement Exam Registration 2026 Begins; Applications Till Jun. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Supreme Court
NEET UG 2026

NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: SC Refuses CBT Plea, June 21 Exam to be Held in Offline Mode

TSCHE

TG EdCET 2026 Results Declared; Rank Cards, Qualifying Status Available at Official W. . .

Bhawanipur Global Campus - School of Business and Management
Bootcamp

IGNITE 2026: An immersive bootcamp offering hands-on learning experiences for student. . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow; Choice Filling Opens for JEE Adv. . .

Counselling

NCHM JEE Counselling 2026 Registration Begins; First Round Seat Allotment on June 6

Kerala government

Kerala Plus Two SAY, Improvement Exam Registration 2026 Begins; Applications Till Jun. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality