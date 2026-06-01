Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)

CBSE Updates on X Regarding Re-evaluation Portal; Clarification on Class 12 Post Result Activities

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jun 2026
14:44 PM

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Summary
The board also said that a formal announcement will follow regarding its activation
The update comes amid rising concerns from students and parents over the continued unavailability of the portal despite the earlier deadline of June 1.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an update on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle stating that the verification and re-evaluation portal for Class 12 board exam papers will be made available soon. The board also said that a formal announcement will follow regarding its activation.

However, CBSE did not provide a specific timeline for when the portal will go live or clarify whether the schedule for post-result activities will be revised. The update comes amid rising concerns from students and parents over the continued unavailability of the portal despite the earlier deadline of June 1.

The portal, used for verification of marks, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, and re-evaluation requests, was expected to become operational on June 1. As of 1:30 PM on the same day, students reported that the portal remained inaccessible and displayed an “under maintenance” message, preventing them from submitting applications.

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Earlier, the board had postponed the launch of the post-result services portal from May 29 to June 1, stating that the delay was necessary to ensure a “transparent and glitch-free process” for students.

With the system still not live, candidates are awaiting further clarification from CBSE regarding the revised timeline and availability of post-result services.

Last updated on 01 Jun 2026
14:44 PM
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE 2026 Results out
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