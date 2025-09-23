West Bengal Makes TET Mandatory for In-Service Teachers After SC Verdict - All Details

Summary The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will now be mandatory for all in-service teachers in the state, following a recent Supreme Court verdict. This landmark decision is expected to impact thousands of teachers currently serving in government and government-aided primary schools across West Bengal.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has announced that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will now be mandatory for all in-service teachers in the state, following a recent Supreme Court verdict. This landmark decision is expected to impact thousands of teachers currently serving in government and government-aided primary schools across West Bengal.

On September 1, 2025, the Supreme Court ruled that all in-service teachers with more than five years of service left must qualify for the TET exam. The ruling has triggered major changes in the education sector nationwide, and West Bengal has now begun implementing the directive to ensure compliance.

Board’s Directive to District Councils

In response, the WBBPE has issued a notification to all District Primary School Councils (DPSC). Each district has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive list of affected teachers and submit the data to the board within 15 days. The notification, signed by the Secretary of the Board, specifically references the Supreme Court order while outlining the details required.

Information Required for Submission

The data collection will include the following details of each teacher:

District and Circle Name

Teacher’s Name

Designation (Head Teacher or Assistant Teacher)

Employee ID

Date of Birth, Joining, and Retirement

Academic Qualification

Training Qualification

This detailed information will help identify teachers who, as of September 1, 2025, still have more than five years of service left and have not yet cleared TET.

While the notification has set the groundwork for data collection, it does not specify the future course of action. The move is being seen as a significant step towards raising teaching standards in the state’s primary education system. By ensuring that all in-service teachers clear TET, the government aims to align West Bengal’s primary education with national standards of teacher eligibility.