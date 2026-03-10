WB TET Result 2025 Announced - Only 201 Qualify for 2308 Vacant Special Educator Posts!

Summary The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has declared the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the recruitment of Special Educators in primary schools. Along with the final results, the Board also released the final answer keys for the exam.

The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has declared the results of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for the recruitment of Special Educators in primary schools. Along with the final results, the Board also released the final answer keys for the exam.

A total of 201 candidates have successfully qualified in the examination conducted earlier this year.

The recruitment test was held on February 22, 2025, specifically for the appointment of Special Educators to teach students with special needs. The initiative follows directions from the Supreme Court, which had asked the state government to move ahead with the recruitment of permanent special educators in schools.

According to the Board, there are 2,308 vacant posts for Special Educators in primary schools across the state. A total of 3,285 candidates had registered for the examination, of which 2,779 appeared.

Candidates can now check their results online. From 7 PM on Monday, the marks have been made available on the official website of the Board.

Steps to Check Special Educator TET Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official website at wbbpe.wb.gov.in.

Click on the link “Recruitment of Special Education Teachers 2025.”

Select “Result of (TET)”.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth as mentioned in the application form.

The result will appear on the screen and can be downloaded or printed for future reference.

Earlier, on September 15, 2025, the Board had released a notification announcing recruitment for 2,308 Special Educator posts. As per the eligibility criteria mentioned in the notification, applicants were required to have completed the D.El.Ed Special Education course from an institution approved by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). In addition, candidates must also have undergone six months of training for teaching children with special needs.

The declaration of results marks the first major step in the recruitment process for Special Educators, with candidates now awaiting further updates regarding the next stages of appointment for the available vacancies.

Find the direct result download link here.