Gramin Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Second Merit List 2026 Soon; Verification for First List Underway

Posted on 10 Mar 2026
13:38 PM

Summary
Candidates who applied for the recruitment can check the state-wise selection list on the official website, indiapost.gov.in
Based on previous recruitment cycles, the second merit list is generally published three to four weeks after the first list

The India Post has already released the first merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2026. Candidates who applied for the recruitment can check the state-wise selection list on the official website, indiapost.gov.in. With the first list out, many applicants are now waiting for the release of the second merit list.

Although the department has not announced an official date for the next list, it is usually released after the completion of the document verification process for candidates shortlisted in the first round.

According to the schedule, candidates selected in the first merit list must complete their document verification by March 23, 2026. Once the verification process is completed, the department reviews the remaining vacant posts. Based on previous recruitment cycles, the second merit list is generally published three to four weeks after the first list.

In earlier recruitment drives, the selection process has continued up to the sixth or seventh merit list before all vacancies were filled.

The ongoing recruitment drive aims to fill 28,636 Gramin Dak Sevak posts across the country. The results are released in the form of state-wise merit lists in PDF format for each postal circle.

Unlike many other government recruitment processes, the GDS selection is purely merit-based. The merit list is prepared based on the marks obtained in the Class 10 (Secondary School Examination). No written examination or interview is conducted for this recruitment.

Candidates whose names appear in the merit list must complete document verification at the Divisional Office of the postal division where they have been provisionally selected. Failure to complete verification within the given timeline may lead to cancellation of candidature and the vacancy being carried forward to the next merit list.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2026
13:49 PM
Gramin Dak Sevak India Post merit list
