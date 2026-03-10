CBSE

CBSE Issues KVS, NVS Tier-2 City Intimation Slip 2026; Admit Card Release Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
File Image

Summary
Candidates who have qualified the first stage of the selection process can now check the city allotted to them for the upcoming Tier-2 examination through the official recruitment portal
The city intimation slip was issued on March 9, 2026, providing candidates advance information about the location of their examination centre

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Tier-2 city intimation slip for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment examination 2026. Candidates who have qualified the first stage of the selection process can now check the city allotted to them for the upcoming Tier-2 examination through the official recruitment portal.

The city intimation slip was issued on March 9, 2026, providing candidates advance information about the location of their examination centre. The Tier-2 exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to March 31, 2026, at multiple centres across the country.

Officials stated that the city slip is meant to help candidates make travel arrangements in advance. However, the document does not contain the exact address of the examination centre. The detailed admit card, which will include the full exam centre address and reporting time, will be released a few days before the examination.

KVS, NVS Tier 2 Exam 2026: Important Dates

  • Tier-2 city intimation slip release: March 9, 2026
  • Tier-2 admit card release: Before the exam
  • Tier-2 exam dates: March 27 to March 31, 2026

KVS, NVS Tier 2 City Intimation Slip 2026: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official recruitment portal.
  2. Click on the link for “KVS/NVS Tier-2 City Intimation Slip 2026.”
  3. Enter the required login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.
  4. Submit the details to access the city slip.
  5. Download and save the slip for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal for updates regarding the release of the Tier-2 admit card and other examination-related instructions.

CBSE CBSE 2026 KVS Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)
