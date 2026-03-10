SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard, Response Sheet 2026 Released; Download Link Inside

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) can now check their marks on the official website, sbi.co.in Earlier, the result for the mains examination was announced on February 27, 2026

The State Bank of India has released the scorecard and response sheet for the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 on March 10, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) can now check their marks on the official website, sbi.co.in.

Earlier, the result for the mains examination was announced on February 27, 2026. With the release of the scorecard, candidates can now view their individual marks as well as download their response sheet and answer key.

In an official notification on the website, SBI stated: “Candidate score card with link to download response sheet along with answer key shall be made available from 10.03.2026 onwards.”

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate posts across various branches of the bank. The Mains examination for this recruitment was conducted in November 2025 at centres across the country.

SBI Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their scorecard:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on the “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Scorecard” link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials, such as registration number and password/date of birth. Click on Submit to view the scorecard. Check the marks displayed on the screen and download the scorecard. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully check their scorecards and download the response sheet and answer key for detailed evaluation of their performance in the examination.

