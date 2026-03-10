UP Board Exam 2026

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2026: Step Marking Introduced by UPMSP; Evaluation from March 18

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has introduced a step marking system for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2026, aiming to make the evaluation process more transparent and student-friendly. Under the revised marking method, students will receive partial marks for correct steps and problem-solving methods, even if the final answer is incorrect.

The new evaluation approach will primarily apply to subjects that involve calculations and step-based solutions, such as Mathematics and Science. Officials said the initiative is designed to acknowledge students’ conceptual understanding and logical reasoning rather than assessing answers solely based on the final result.

The step marking method ensures that examiners assess the entire process of solving a question, including formulas, reasoning, and calculation steps. This means that if a student demonstrates the correct method but makes a minor error in the final calculation, the examiner can still award partial marks for the correct approach.

For example, in a five-mark question, if a student applies the correct formula and follows the appropriate steps but makes a small arithmetic mistake at the end, marks will still be given for the correct portions of the solution. This approach is widely used in several education boards and competitive examinations as it helps reward conceptual clarity and logical thinking.

The step-based evaluation system will mainly be implemented in subjects that require structured problem-solving and multiple calculation steps. These include Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Accountancy, and other numerical subjects. In these subjects, students will receive marks for correct formulas, equations, logical reasoning, and intermediate calculations.

The introduction of this system is expected to reduce the impact of minor calculation errors and ensure that students’ effort and understanding are appropriately recognised during the evaluation process.

The evaluation of answer sheets for the UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2026 will begin soon after the completion of the exams. According to the board, the assessment process will start on March 18, 2026, and continue until April 1, 2026.

To manage the large-scale evaluation, the board has established 249 evaluation centres across Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of teachers will participate in checking answer sheets. The process will commence after the ongoing board examinations conclude on March 12.

For the High School (Class 10) examinations, the written paper is divided into two parts. Out of the 70-mark written examination, 20 marks are assessed through objective-type questions using OMR sheets, while the remaining 50 marks are evaluated through written descriptive answers.

The introduction of the step-marking system is expected to benefit a large number of students by ensuring fairer assessment and recognition of correct problem-solving methods. After the evaluation process is completed, the board will proceed with the preparation and declaration of the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026.

Last updated on 10 Mar 2026
12:52 PM
UP Board Exam 2026 Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Board Exam 2026
