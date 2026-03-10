UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC Clarifies Confusion, Confirms Identity of Candidate Securing Rank 301 in CSE 2025 Final List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 10 Mar 2026
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has clarified the confusion surrounding the 301st rank in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025.
The clarification came after controversy emerged when two candidates with the same name—Akanksha Singh—claimed to have obtained rank 301 in the examination.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has clarified the confusion surrounding the 301st rank in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, confirming that Akanksha Singh from Ghazipur is the candidate who successfully secured the position in the final merit list.

The clarification came after controversy emerged when two candidates with the same name—Akanksha Singh—claimed to have obtained rank 301 in the prestigious examination. The UPSC CSE 2025 final results, which were declared on March 6, triggered widespread discussion as both candidates publicly asserted their selection.

In an official statement, UPSC noted that several media reports had highlighted the confusion involving two individuals with identical names claiming the same rank. The Commission stated that, according to its official records, the candidate who secured Rank 301 is Akanksha Singh (Roll Number 0856794), daughter of Ranjit Singh and Neelam Singh, and a resident of Abhaipur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The controversy intensified after another candidate named Akanksha Singh from Ara, was widely reported to have achieved the same rank. She is the granddaughter of Brahmeshwar Singh, the founder of the banned militia Ranvir Sena, who was killed in 2012. Reports claiming her selection further fuelled the confusion surrounding the rank.

The issue gained further traction on social media when an admit card circulating online appeared to show the same name and roll number, leading to additional speculation about the authenticity of the claims.

Speaking to reporters after the result announcement, the candidate from Ara stated that she had secured the 301st rank on her second attempt at the examination. However, the candidate from Ghazipur contested the claim and alleged impersonation of her identity.

In a Facebook post, the Ghazipur-based Akanksha Singh wrote that her rank and personal details were being misused. She shared documents that she described as her original identification and e-summons, asserting that they verified her claim.

In a video message released to clarify the matter, she explained that she works as a gynaecologist currently practising at AIIMS Patna. She also stated that scanning the QR code printed on the admit cards would clearly confirm the authenticity of the documents and identify the rightful candidate.

Following the controversy, UPSC’s official clarification has now settled the matter by confirming that the candidate from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, is the legitimate holder of Rank 301 in the Civil Services Examination 2025.

As per the UPSC CSE 2025 toppers list, Anuj Agnihotri secured the top rank in the examination, and a total of 958 candidates were recommended for appointment based on their performance in the written examination, personality test (interview), and the final merit list. However, the commission also noted that the candidature of 348 recommended candidates has been kept provisional, subject to further verification and completion of required formalities.

Candidates recommended through the examination become eligible for appointment to several prestigious services, including the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and various Central Services under Group A and Group B.

