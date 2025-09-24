NEET counselling

WB NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result OUT at wbmcc.nic.in; Reporting Begins Today

Summary
Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website — wbmcc.nic.in
According to the official schedule, reporting and admission to the allotted institutes will take place from September 24 to September 27, 2025

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for WB NEET UG 2025 on September 24, 2025. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status on the official website — wbmcc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, reporting and admission to the allotted institutes will take place from September 24 to September 27, 2025. During this period, selected candidates must report to the assigned college with their original documents, college-specific fees, and any required bond agreements.

Candidates who received upgraded seats in Round 2 are required to collect their submitted documents and fees from their previous institute. This includes obtaining a server-generated relieving letter, which must be presented while joining the newly allotted college within the same reporting window.

A physical document verification process will also be conducted at the allotted colleges. Candidates must present all original certificates and make the necessary fee payment to confirm their admission. Failure to report within the stipulated time may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

WB NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official WBMCC website: wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the “WB NEET 2025 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2” link on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials (such as NEET Roll Number and password)
  4. Click Submit to view the seat allotment result
  5. Download and print the result page for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully follow the instructions mentioned in their allotment letter and regularly check the official website for any further updates regarding the counselling and admission process.

