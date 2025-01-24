WB NEET PG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Revised Schedule Issued- Check Complete Details Here

Summary Interested and registered candidates can visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in and check the official revised schedule As per the official schedule, the WB NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration will commence from January 25, 11 am

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) announced the West Bengal National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 round 3 revised schedule. Interested and registered candidates can visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in and check the official revised schedule.

As per the official schedule, the WB NEET PG 2024 round 3 registration will commence from January 25, 11 am. As per WBMCC, round 2 candidates can surrender their seats by January 27. Round 3 registration deadline is January 27, 6 pm. The WB NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat matrix will be announced on January 30 after 2 pm and the counselling merit list will also be announced on January 30.

The WB NEET PG 2024 round 3 choice filling will begin from January 30 and will conclude on February 1. Seat allotment result will be declared on February 5. As per the WB NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule, candidates will be able to download the WB NEET PG 2024 round 3 seat allotment letter from February 5 to 8. Candidates are required to report at the allotted college for the admission process from February 5 to 8.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.