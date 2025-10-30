Bengal Gets New VCs: Governor Approves Appointments for Six State Universities; Check Names

Summary West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday approved appointments for vice-chancellors of several state universities. The appointments take effect immediately.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday approved appointments for vice-chancellors of several state universities, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Prof Abu Taleb Khan was appointed VC of Biswa Bangla Biswavidyalaya, while Prof Chandradipa Ghosh will take charge at Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University, Jhargram, he said.

The official said Prof Ashis Bhattacharjee has been named VC of the University of Gour Banga, and Prof Ashutosh Ghosh will take charge at the University of Calcutta, he said.

Prof Uday Bandyopadhyay has been appointed VC of Kazi Nazrul University, while Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharjee will be the VC of Jadavpur University, the official added.

Bose is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities.

Meanwhile, shortly after the VC announcements, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said all the appointees were the first choice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Today, in six more state government-aided universities, the Vice-Chancellors of the Honorable Chief Minister's first choice have been appointed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them!” Basu said in a post on X.

Basu had been embroiled in the past in a war of words with the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of VCs of several state universities, after the expiry of the term of full-time VCs.

