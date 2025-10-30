State Universities

Bengal Gets New VCs: Governor Approves Appointments for Six State Universities; Check Names

PTI
PTI
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
11:01 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday approved appointments for vice-chancellors of several state universities.
The appointments take effect immediately.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Wednesday approved appointments for vice-chancellors of several state universities, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Prof Abu Taleb Khan was appointed VC of Biswa Bangla Biswavidyalaya, while Prof Chandradipa Ghosh will take charge at Sadhu Ramchand Murmu University, Jhargram, he said.

The official said Prof Ashis Bhattacharjee has been named VC of the University of Gour Banga, and Prof Ashutosh Ghosh will take charge at the University of Calcutta, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof Uday Bandyopadhyay has been appointed VC of Kazi Nazrul University, while Prof Chiranjib Bhattacharjee will be the VC of Jadavpur University, the official added.

Bose is also the Chancellor of all state-run universities.

The appointments take effect immediately.

Meanwhile, shortly after the VC announcements, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said all the appointees were the first choice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Today, in six more state government-aided universities, the Vice-Chancellors of the Honorable Chief Minister's first choice have been appointed. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them!” Basu said in a post on X.

Basu had been embroiled in the past in a war of words with the Raj Bhavan over the appointment of VCs of several state universities, after the expiry of the term of full-time VCs.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
11:01 AM
State Universities West Bengal Governor Vice Chancellor New Appointment
Similar stories
NEET counselling

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following MCC, Supreme Court Directi. . .

Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated Lis. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Det. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following MCC, Supreme Court Directi. . .

Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated Lis. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Det. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

HP TET 2025

HPBOSE Releases HP TET Admit Card 2025 for November Exams - Link, Schedule & Guidelin. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Check Tier 1 Shift Schedule, Timings and Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality