WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Details

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2025 tomorrow, October 31, through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students will be able to check their results online from 1 PM onwards on the official website - result.wb.gov.in.

To access the WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2025, candidates must log in using their roll number and registration number. The WBCHSE has also instructed all schools to log in to wbchscapp.wb.gov.in using their credentials to download the official statement of marks and the synopsis of marks for all students. The WB HS scorecard 2025 will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, pass percentage, and the qualifying status.

The council will not issue printed mark sheets; school authorities are required to distribute the official mark sheets to students after attestation with the Head of Institution’s (HOI) signature and school stamp.

The West Bengal Class 12 Semester 3 exams were conducted from September 8 to 22, 2025, across the state. This was the first higher secondary examination held under the newly introduced four-semester system, which divides the Class 12 course into two parts - third and fourth semesters.

Students are advised to download and verify all details on their WB HS result 2025 mark sheet and contact their school authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.