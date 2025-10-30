WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
12:13 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2025 tomorrow, October 31.
Students will be able to check their results online from 1 PM onwards on the official website.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2025 tomorrow, October 31, through a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. Students will be able to check their results online from 1 PM onwards on the official website - result.wb.gov.in.

To access the WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2025, candidates must log in using their roll number and registration number. The WBCHSE has also instructed all schools to log in to wbchscapp.wb.gov.in using their credentials to download the official statement of marks and the synopsis of marks for all students. The WB HS scorecard 2025 will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, pass percentage, and the qualifying status.

The council will not issue printed mark sheets; school authorities are required to distribute the official mark sheets to students after attestation with the Head of Institution’s (HOI) signature and school stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Bengal Class 12 Semester 3 exams were conducted from September 8 to 22, 2025, across the state. This was the first higher secondary examination held under the newly introduced four-semester system, which divides the Class 12 course into two parts - third and fourth semesters.

Students are advised to download and verify all details on their WB HS result 2025 mark sheet and contact their school authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
12:14 PM
WB HS 2025 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) semester exam results results
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

State Universities

Bengal Gets New VCs: Governor Approves Appointments for Six State Universities; Check. . .

HP TET 2025

HPBOSE Releases HP TET Admit Card 2025 for November Exams - Link, Schedule & Guidelin. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Check Tier 1 Shift Schedule, Timings and Key Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

State Universities

Bengal Gets New VCs: Governor Approves Appointments for Six State Universities; Check. . .

HP TET 2025

HPBOSE Releases HP TET Admit Card 2025 for November Exams - Link, Schedule & Guidelin. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Check Tier 1 Shift Schedule, Timings and Key Details

LIC

LIC AAO Result 2025 Out! Check Download Link and Generalist Post Full Merit List

DPS Megacity Durga Puja celebration
Durga Puja

Festive joy: Create and look within

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality