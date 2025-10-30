UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following MCC, Supreme Court Directives

Summary The results, which were scheduled to be declared today, have been deferred following instructions from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) The UP NEET UG round 3 counselling schedule has been revised several times owing to the extension of the MCC NEET UG counselling process

The Department of Medical Education and Training (DME), Uttar Pradesh, has postponed the release of the UP NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment results until further notice. The results, which were scheduled to be declared today, have been deferred following instructions from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

According to the DME, the decision was taken in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order in Contempt Petition No. 289 of 2022 in Writ Petition No. 223 of 2022 — Shubhankar Patnaik vs K. Ramesh Reddy & Others. The apex court directed all state counselling authorities to filter out candidates who have already joined All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The move aims to prevent seat blocking and ensure that eligible candidates are not deprived of opportunities due to multiple allotments to a single student.

The UP NEET UG round 3 counselling schedule has been revised several times owing to the extension of the MCC NEET UG counselling process. State-level admission rounds for MBBS and BDS programmes are conducted only after the completion of the AIQ rounds to maintain transparency and fairness in the seat distribution process.

Officials said the postponement also comes in the wake of the addition of new MBBS seats for the academic year 2025–26 by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The MCC has informed state authorities that the resignation facility for AIQ seats has been closed, and directed them to remove candidates who have already joined AIQ institutes before processing the next round of state seat allotments.

As per data shared earlier, a total of 34,556 candidates have qualified to compete for 962 MBBS seats in the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling. The MCC has informed that the list of joined candidates will be made available to state counselling authorities via the data-sharing portal after November 1, 2025.

The revised schedule for the UP NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment will be announced by the DME once the filtering process is complete and clearance is received from the MCC.