NEET counselling

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following MCC, Supreme Court Directives

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
12:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The results, which were scheduled to be declared today, have been deferred following instructions from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
The UP NEET UG round 3 counselling schedule has been revised several times owing to the extension of the MCC NEET UG counselling process

The Department of Medical Education and Training (DME), Uttar Pradesh, has postponed the release of the UP NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment results until further notice. The results, which were scheduled to be declared today, have been deferred following instructions from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

According to the DME, the decision was taken in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order in Contempt Petition No. 289 of 2022 in Writ Petition No. 223 of 2022 — Shubhankar Patnaik vs K. Ramesh Reddy & Others. The apex court directed all state counselling authorities to filter out candidates who have already joined All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The move aims to prevent seat blocking and ensure that eligible candidates are not deprived of opportunities due to multiple allotments to a single student.

The UP NEET UG round 3 counselling schedule has been revised several times owing to the extension of the MCC NEET UG counselling process. State-level admission rounds for MBBS and BDS programmes are conducted only after the completion of the AIQ rounds to maintain transparency and fairness in the seat distribution process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the postponement also comes in the wake of the addition of new MBBS seats for the academic year 2025–26 by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The MCC has informed state authorities that the resignation facility for AIQ seats has been closed, and directed them to remove candidates who have already joined AIQ institutes before processing the next round of state seat allotments.

As per data shared earlier, a total of 34,556 candidates have qualified to compete for 962 MBBS seats in the UP NEET UG round 3 counselling. The MCC has informed that the list of joined candidates will be made available to state counselling authorities via the data-sharing portal after November 1, 2025.

The revised schedule for the UP NEET UG 2025 round 3 seat allotment will be announced by the DME once the filtering process is complete and clearance is received from the MCC.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
12:55 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG 2025 NEET UG UP NEET UG
Similar stories
Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated Lis. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Det. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

State Universities

Bengal Gets New VCs: Governor Approves Appointments for Six State Universities; Check. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated Lis. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Det. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

State Universities

Bengal Gets New VCs: Governor Approves Appointments for Six State Universities; Check. . .

HP TET 2025

HPBOSE Releases HP TET Admit Card 2025 for November Exams - Link, Schedule & Guidelin. . .

SSC CHSL

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Check Tier 1 Shift Schedule, Timings and Key Details

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality