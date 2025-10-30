Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated List

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
12:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again revised the MBBS and BDS seat matrix for admissions in the 2025-26 academic session.
As per the latest update, the total number of medical seats has been reduced from 1,28,925 to 1,28,875, marking a decrease of 50 seats.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has once again revised the MBBS and BDS seat matrix for admissions in the 2025–26 academic session. As per the latest update, the total number of medical seats has been reduced from 1,28,925 to 1,28,875, marking a decrease of 50 seats.

According to the NMC’s revised report, 11,350 new seats have been added across medical colleges this year, bringing the overall seat count to 1,28,875, including those under AIIMS and JIPMER. Earlier, the NMC had recorded an addition of 11,400 seats, which has now been corrected.

The commission clarified that the modification was made to fix typographical errors while updating seat data for the Swaminarayan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Gujarat, and the Viraat Ramayan Institute of Medical Sciences (New Establishment). Additionally, 456 seats have been reduced during the renewal process for 2025-26.

Meanwhile, the stray round of NEET UG Counselling 2025 will begin on November 4, during which the tentative seat matrix from participating institutions will be displayed. Candidates who were not allotted seats in previous rounds will have another chance to secure admission during this phase.

Applicants allotted a seat in the stray round must report to the designated college with original documents to confirm their admission. The NMC has also cautioned that candidates who fail to join their allotted seat will be debarred from the NEET exam for one year and their counselling fees will be forfeited.

Check the updated seat matrix list here.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
12:48 PM
Medical Admission National Medical Commission (NMC) Seat Matrix
