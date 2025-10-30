Dr NTR University Opens Late Fee Application Window For AP NEET PG 2025; Check Last Date Inside

Summary The university had released the AP NEET PG application form in September, allowing candidates to apply until the end of that month without any late fee Both in-service and non-service candidates can now submit their applications with a late fee until October 31

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS), Vijayawada, has opened the late fee application window for the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 counselling under the competent authority quota. Both in-service and non-service candidates can now submit their applications with a late fee until October 31.

The AP NEET PG counselling process is held for admissions to postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses offered by government, un-aided private non-minority, and minority medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have already registered earlier are required to upload scanned copies of their original documents for verification through the official counselling portal.

The university had released the AP NEET PG application form in September, allowing candidates to apply until the end of that month without any late fee. It also announced that 191 candidates have been debarred from participating in the current counselling process — 22 for failing to report to their allotted colleges in the previous year, and 169 for discontinuing their courses between 2022 and 2024.

Those who missed the original deadline can now complete their registration by paying the prescribed late fee. Candidates who completed their MBBS degree outside India will need to pay a total of ₹35,340, which includes a late fee of ₹20,000 and 18% GST. Applicants who graduated from medical colleges within Andhra Pradesh will have to pay ₹27,080, while those who studied outside the state will be charged ₹30,620. The fee structure for SC and ST candidates is slightly lower across all three categories.

NTRUHS has advised all eligible applicants to complete the submission process before the October 31 deadline to avoid disqualification from the counselling round.