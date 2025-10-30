Telangana government

TOSS September 2025 SSC, Intermediate Results Declared; Pass Percentage at 48.86% and 58.21%

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Oct 2025
13:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students who appeared for the exams, held from September 22 to 28, can now check their results through the official website — telanganaopenschool.org
According to the official data, a total of 9,717 students appeared for the TOSS SSC September 2025 exams, out of which 4,748 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 48.86%

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results for the SSC and Intermediate examinations conducted in September 2025. Students who appeared for the exams, held from September 22 to 28, can now check their results through the official website — telanganaopenschool.org.

According to the official data, a total of 9,717 students appeared for the TOSS SSC September 2025 exams, out of which 4,748 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 48.86%. For the Intermediate level, 6,706 students out of 11,502 who took the examination have cleared it, recording a pass percentage of 58.21%.

Students can download and print their TOSS SSC and Intermediate September 2025 marks memos from the official website starting October 31, 2025. The TOSS notification further stated that any discrepancies in the marks memos should be reported to the State Office of the Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad, through the respective District Educational Officer, Headmaster, Principal, or AI Coordinator on or before November 14, 2025. Requests made after the deadline will not be entertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

For candidates who are not satisfied with their results, the Society has opened the window for recounting and revaluation of marks. Students can apply for the same by paying the prescribed fees between November 4 and November 12, 2025.

The Telangana Open School Society conducts SSC and Intermediate examinations twice a year, offering flexible learning opportunities for students who are unable to pursue regular education.

Last updated on 30 Oct 2025
13:30 PM
Telangana government TOSS SSC Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) Results out
Similar stories
NEET counselling

Dr NTR University Opens Late Fee Application Window For AP NEET PG 2025; Check Last D. . .

NEET SS

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging NEET SS 2025 Exam Schedule - Details

NEET counselling

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following MCC, Supreme Court Directi. . .

Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated Lis. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

Dr NTR University Opens Late Fee Application Window For AP NEET PG 2025; Check Last D. . .

NEET SS

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Challenging NEET SS 2025 Exam Schedule - Details

NEET counselling

UP NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Postponed Following MCC, Supreme Court Directi. . .

Medical Admission

NMC Revises UG Medical Seat Matrix for 2025-26: Removes MBBS Seats, Check Updated Lis. . .

WB HS 2025

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2025 to be Out Tomorrow - Know Release Time and Marksheet Det. . .

NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025: MCC Directs States to Exclude Joined AIQ Candidates Before Round 3 Allo. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality