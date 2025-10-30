TOSS September 2025 SSC, Intermediate Results Declared; Pass Percentage at 48.86% and 58.21%

Summary Students who appeared for the exams, held from September 22 to 28, can now check their results through the official website — telanganaopenschool.org According to the official data, a total of 9,717 students appeared for the TOSS SSC September 2025 exams, out of which 4,748 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 48.86%

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the results for the SSC and Intermediate examinations conducted in September 2025. Students who appeared for the exams, held from September 22 to 28, can now check their results through the official website — telanganaopenschool.org.

According to the official data, a total of 9,717 students appeared for the TOSS SSC September 2025 exams, out of which 4,748 candidates passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 48.86%. For the Intermediate level, 6,706 students out of 11,502 who took the examination have cleared it, recording a pass percentage of 58.21%.

Students can download and print their TOSS SSC and Intermediate September 2025 marks memos from the official website starting October 31, 2025. The TOSS notification further stated that any discrepancies in the marks memos should be reported to the State Office of the Telangana Open School Society, Hyderabad, through the respective District Educational Officer, Headmaster, Principal, or AI Coordinator on or before November 14, 2025. Requests made after the deadline will not be entertained.

For candidates who are not satisfied with their results, the Society has opened the window for recounting and revaluation of marks. Students can apply for the same by paying the prescribed fees between November 4 and November 12, 2025.

The Telangana Open School Society conducts SSC and Intermediate examinations twice a year, offering flexible learning opportunities for students who are unable to pursue regular education.