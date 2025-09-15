West Bengal

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to Be Declared Today at wbmcc.nic.in- Read Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
15:37 PM

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) will release the round 1 seat allotment result for WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 today, September 15. Candidates who participated in the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status on the official website — wbmcc.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to their allotted colleges on September 16 and 17, carrying all required original documents along with a set of self-attested copies. Reporting within this timeframe is mandatory to confirm the allotted seat.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotment have the option to surrender their seat. However, they must appear in person before the college authority and complete the formal seat resignation process. A seat surrender slip will be generated through the NIC server by the college authorities. If this formal process is not completed, the seat will not be considered vacant in subsequent counselling rounds.

Looking ahead, round 2 registration for WB AYUSH counselling 2025 will begin on September 26 and will remain open until October 2. The round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on October 8, and candidates allotted seats in this round must report to the respective colleges by October 11.

The WB AYUSH counselling is conducted for admissions to Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani undergraduate courses across West Bengal. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official WBMCC website for timely updates, instructions, and relevant notices.

