WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today For Round 1, Seat Allotment on Sept 15

The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially begun Round 1 registration for WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 from September 5. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2025 can now apply for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses under the 85% state quota via the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.
The registration window for Round 1 will remain open until September 7, with the seat allotment results scheduled to be declared on September 15. General and EWS candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹2,000, while candidates from other reserved categories will pay Rs 1,500.
WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule
Round 1
Registrations- September 5 to 7
Online fee payment- September 5 to 7
Publication of verified candidates for round 1 and the seat matrix- September 10
Choice filling and locking- September 10 to 11
Announcement of seat allocation- September 15
College reporting- September 16 to 17
Round 2
Online registrations and fee payment- September 26 to October 2
Online seat surrender for round 1 admitted students- September 26
Publication of seat matrix of registered candidates- October 4
Choice filling and locking- October 4 to 5
Allotment result- October 8
College reporting- October 9 to 11
Round 3
Online registrations and fee payment- October 17 to 18
Publication of seat matrix of registered candidates- October 24
Choice filling and locking- October 24 to 26
Allotment result- October 29
College reporting- October 30 to 31
Stray Vacancy Round
Online registrations and fee payment- November 6 to 7
Publication of seat matrix of registered candidates- November 10
Choice filling and locking- November 10 to 11
Seat Allotment result- November 13
College reporting- November 14 to 15
Only candidates listed in the WB AYUSH 2025 merit list will be allowed to fill in and lock their choices. Timely choice filling is crucial for securing admission under the available quotas and courses.