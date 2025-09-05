AYUSH 2025

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today For Round 1, Seat Allotment on Sept 15

Our Web Correspondent
The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WBMCC) has officially begun Round 1 registration for WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 from September 5. Candidates who qualified NEET UG 2025 can now apply for BAMS, BHMS, and BUMS courses under the 85% state quota via the official website: wbmcc.nic.in.

The registration window for Round 1 will remain open until September 7, with the seat allotment results scheduled to be declared on September 15. General and EWS candidates must pay a registration fee of ₹2,000, while candidates from other reserved categories will pay Rs 1,500.

WB AYUSH Counselling 2025 Schedule

Round 1

Registrations- September 5 to 7

Online fee payment- September 5 to 7

Publication of verified candidates for round 1 and the seat matrix- September 10

Choice filling and locking- September 10 to 11

Announcement of seat allocation- September 15

College reporting- September 16 to 17

Round 2

Online registrations and fee payment- September 26 to October 2

Online seat surrender for round 1 admitted students- September 26

Publication of seat matrix of registered candidates- October 4

Choice filling and locking- October 4 to 5

Allotment result- October 8

College reporting- October 9 to 11

Round 3

Online registrations and fee payment- October 17 to 18

Publication of seat matrix of registered candidates- October 24

Choice filling and locking- October 24 to 26

Allotment result- October 29

College reporting- October 30 to 31

Stray Vacancy Round

Online registrations and fee payment- November 6 to 7

Publication of seat matrix of registered candidates- November 10

Choice filling and locking- November 10 to 11

Seat Allotment result- November 13

College reporting- November 14 to 15

Only candidates listed in the WB AYUSH 2025 merit list will be allowed to fill in and lock their choices. Timely choice filling is crucial for securing admission under the available quotas and courses.

