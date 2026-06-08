VMOU Kota Releases Rajasthan PTET 2026 Admit Card; Exam on June 14

Summary Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, vmou.ac.in The entrance test is conducted for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme and the four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. courses offered by participating institutions across the state

The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, vmou.ac.in.

The admit card is a compulsory document for appearing in the examination and must be carried to the test centre along with a valid photo identity proof. Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards well in advance and verify all details mentioned on them.

The Rajasthan PTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on June 14, 2026. The entrance test is conducted for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) programme and the four-year integrated B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. courses offered by participating institutions across the state.

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Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their hall tickets:

Visit the official VMOU website. Click on the Rajasthan PTET 2026 admit card link available on the homepage. Enter the required login credentials, including the application number and password. Submit the details. Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Admit Card Details

Candidates should carefully check the following information after downloading the hall ticket:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Examination date and timing

Examination centre details

Photograph and signature

Important instructions for the examination day

Applicants are advised to verify all particulars mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities to get the issue resolved before the examination.

The release of the admit card marks the final phase of preparations for Rajasthan PTET 2026. Thousands of aspiring teachers are expected to appear for the entrance examination, which plays a crucial role in securing admission to teacher education programmes across Rajasthan.

With the examination just days away, candidates are encouraged to review the exam-day guidelines, keep the required documents ready, and reach their allotted centres on time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.