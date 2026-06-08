HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 Released; Correction Window Now Open

Summary Candidates who submitted applications can now check their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal, hscap.kerala.gov.in The trial allotment provides students with an indication of the school and course they are likely to receive based on the preferences entered during the application process

The Kerala Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) has released the Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026 for students seeking admission to Class 11 through the Single Window System (SWS). Candidates who submitted applications can now check their allotment status on the official HSCAP portal, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The trial allotment provides students with an indication of the school and course they are likely to receive based on the preferences entered during the application process. However, the allotment is provisional in nature and does not guarantee admission.

Following the publication of the trial allotment, HSCAP has activated the application correction facility. Candidates can log in to the portal and make necessary changes to their application details.

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The deadline for checking the trial allotment result and submitting corrections is June 10, 2026, up to 5 PM.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps:

Visit the official HSCAP website at hscap.kerala.gov.in. Click on the “Candidate Login-SWS” link. Enter the application number, password, and captcha code. Log in to the candidate portal. Click on the “Trial Results” option. View the allotment status displayed on the screen. Download and save the result for future reference.

After the correction window closes, the admission process will proceed with the publication of the first official allotment list. According to the admission schedule, the Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2026 is expected to be released on June 15, 2026.

Students are advised to carefully review their options before the correction deadline and regularly monitor the HSCAP portal for updates regarding allotments, admission procedures, and reporting schedules. The trial allotment serves as an important opportunity for candidates to fine-tune their preferences ahead of the final seat allocation process.