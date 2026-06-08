CBSE Post-Result Services Portal Closes: Over 3.8 Lakh Answer Books Requested Amid OSM Row!

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the application process for its post-result services, with the portal officially closing on June 7. Following the completion of the application window, the board released key statistics highlighting the extensive use of the facility by students seeking access to answer book-related services after the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the application process for its post-result services, with the portal officially closing on June 7. Following the completion of the application window, the board released key statistics highlighting the extensive use of the facility by students seeking access to answer book-related services after the declaration of the Class 12 board examination results.

According to CBSE, the post-result services portal remained fully operational throughout the notified application period from June 2 to June 7. The board stated that the entire process was conducted under the supervision of government technical agencies, with additional support from expert teams associated with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to ensure smooth functioning of the online system.

The board revealed that more than 1.6 lakh candidates successfully submitted applications during the six-day window. These requests covered over 3.8 lakh answer books, indicating significant participation from students across the country. CBSE noted that the large volume of applications reflects the widespread use of post-result services, which include access to scanned answer books, verification of marks, and re-evaluation procedures.

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Issuing a clarification through its official communication channels, the board emphasised that the portal functioned without interruption during the notified period. The statement came in response to media reports and discussions on social media questioning the functioning of the post-result services platform. CBSE maintained that the system remained fully accessible to eligible candidates throughout the application period.

The board further informed that cybersecurity teams continuously monitored the portal during its operation to safeguard it from malicious traffic, cyberattacks, and other potential online threats. Dedicated CBSE teams also remained available through helpdesk facilities and grievance redressal mechanisms to assist students and parents facing technical or procedural issues.

Addressing concerns raised by some candidates regarding the “Roll Number Not Found” message displayed on the portal, CBSE clarified that this notification appeared only in cases where a student had not completed the first stage of the post-result process. The board explained that only candidates who had applied for scanned photocopies of their answer books during the initial Answer Books Photocopy Application Window were eligible to proceed to subsequent stages, including verification of observed discrepancies and re-evaluation of answers.

CBSE reiterated that this eligibility criterion had been clearly communicated in advance. As a result, candidates who did not participate in the answer book photocopy stage were unable to access the later phases of the post-result services process, leading to the display of the message in question.

The clarification comes amid an ongoing controversy involving the board’s Online Scanning Mechanism (OSM) system. In recent weeks, some Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of answer sheets made available to them did not match their handwriting, prompting concerns about possible discrepancies in the scanning and uploading process.

The issue has attracted attention at the national level. Last week, the Cabinet Secretariat announced the constitution of a one-member committee to examine the procurement process related to services used for the OSM system by CBSE. The committee is expected to review the matter and assess concerns that have emerged regarding the system’s implementation.

With the June 7 deadline now over, students who successfully completed the required stages of the post-result process will await further updates regarding verification outcomes and re-evaluation requests.