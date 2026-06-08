Telangana government

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at tgpolycet.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
13:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2026–27 academic year can now check their allotment status on the official counselling website
According to the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first phase must complete the seat acceptance process and self-report online by June 9

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2026–27 academic year can now check their allotment status on the official counselling website.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can access their seat allotment result by visiting tgpolycet.nic.in and logging in with their credentials.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first phase must complete the seat acceptance process and self-report online by June 9. In addition, they are required to report physically to their allotted institutions between June 8 and June 9 to confirm their admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

TG POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to view and download their allotment order:

  1. Visit the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the “Seat Allotment” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the ROC form number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth.
  4. View the TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result displayed on the screen.
  5. Pay the prescribed seat acceptance fee.
  6. Download and print the allotment order for future reference.

The allotment order will contain details such as the allotted college, course, reporting instructions, and fee payment information.

Meanwhile, the DTE has also announced the schedule for the final phase of counselling. Registration and slot booking for the final phase will commence on June 15, providing another opportunity for eligible candidates to participate in the admission process. The final phase seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on June 20.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the reporting deadlines, as failure to complete fee payment, self-reporting, or college reporting within the stipulated period may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

With the declaration of the Phase 1 allotment result, the admission process for diploma programmes in Telangana polytechnic institutions has entered a crucial stage, and candidates are encouraged to complete all formalities without delay.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
13:19 PM
Telangana government TS POLYCET 2025 seat allotment
Similar stories
Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026 Declared; Check Selection Status, Merit Li. . .

Bar Council of India

AIBE 21 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Shortly; Objection Window Ope. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Result Update - Scorecards Soon as Maharashtra CAP Portal Goes Live

IAT 2026

IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key Out for Over 1.86 Lakh Candidates - Challenge Process, Resu. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Indian Air Force (IAF)

IAF Agniveervayu Non-Combatant Result 2026 Declared; Check Selection Status, Merit Li. . .

Bar Council of India

AIBE 21 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Expected Shortly; Objection Window Ope. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Result Update - Scorecards Soon as Maharashtra CAP Portal Goes Live

IAT 2026

IISER IAT 2026 Answer Key Out for Over 1.86 Lakh Candidates - Challenge Process, Resu. . .

Karnataka PGCET 2026

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Admit Card Out - Hall Ticket Link and Bell Timings for MBA, MCA . . .

JEE Advanced 2026

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 Announced - BArch Admission Process Begins

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality