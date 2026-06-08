TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared at tgpolycet.nic.in; Check Schedule Here

Summary Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2026–27 academic year can now check their allotment status on the official counselling website According to the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first phase must complete the seat acceptance process and self-report online by June 9

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Telangana, has announced the Phase 1 seat allotment result for the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2026 counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges across the state for the 2026–27 academic year can now check their allotment status on the official counselling website.

Candidates who participated in the counselling process can access their seat allotment result by visiting tgpolycet.nic.in and logging in with their credentials.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first phase must complete the seat acceptance process and self-report online by June 9. In addition, they are required to report physically to their allotted institutions between June 8 and June 9 to confirm their admission.

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TG POLYCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to view and download their allotment order:

Visit the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in. Click on the “Seat Allotment” link available on the homepage. Enter the ROC form number, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. View the TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result displayed on the screen. Pay the prescribed seat acceptance fee. Download and print the allotment order for future reference.

The allotment order will contain details such as the allotted college, course, reporting instructions, and fee payment information.

Meanwhile, the DTE has also announced the schedule for the final phase of counselling. Registration and slot booking for the final phase will commence on June 15, providing another opportunity for eligible candidates to participate in the admission process. The final phase seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on June 20.

Candidates are advised to adhere strictly to the reporting deadlines, as failure to complete fee payment, self-reporting, or college reporting within the stipulated period may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

With the declaration of the Phase 1 allotment result, the admission process for diploma programmes in Telangana polytechnic institutions has entered a crucial stage, and candidates are encouraged to complete all formalities without delay.