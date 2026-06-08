KCET 2026 Rank Missing? KEA Opens Special Portal for UGCET Candidates Following Result Release

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has addressed concerns raised by candidates whose ranks were not reflected in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET). The authority clarified that the issue affects only a specific category of students whose Class 12 or equivalent examination marks were not available in KEA’s database at the time of rank preparation.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has addressed concerns raised by candidates whose ranks were not reflected in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 results declared recently. The authority clarified that the issue affects only a specific category of students whose Class 12 or equivalent examination marks were not available in KEA’s database at the time of rank preparation.

In an official statement shared through its social media platform, KEA explained that ranks could not be generated for certain candidates because the marks obtained in their qualifying examinations had not been uploaded. Since KCET ranks are calculated by considering both entrance examination performance and qualifying examination marks, the absence of this data prevented the authority from assigning ranks to those students.

To resolve the issue, KEA has activated a dedicated online facility that allows affected candidates to submit the required academic details. Students can log in to the designated portal, enter their qualifying examination marks, and upload a scanned copy of their mark sheet for verification.

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According to KEA, candidates from boards such as CBSE, ICSE, and other states had been repeatedly advised to upload their marks through the online link. However, some students did not complete the process, resulting in their ranks not being generated during the initial result declaration.

The authority has assured students and parents that there is no cause for concern. Once the submitted information is verified, KEA will prepare and publish a Spot Rank for the affected candidates within five days. The move is expected to ensure that eligible students are not disadvantaged during the admission process.

The KCET UGCET 2026 results witnessed a strong performance from candidates across Karnataka, with more than 2.92 lakh students qualifying for admission to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and other professional programmes. Candidates can access their results through the official KCET portal using their registration number and date of birth.

Following the declaration of results, qualified candidates will participate in the KCET counselling process. The admission procedure will include registration, choice filling, preference submission, seat allotment, payment of prescribed fees and reporting to allotted institutions for confirmation of admission.

KEA has advised all candidates whose ranks are currently unavailable to complete the marks submission process at the earliest to ensure their inclusion in the counselling and admission process.