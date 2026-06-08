JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Round 1 Result Declared; Round 2 Allotment Next

Summary Candidates who completed registration and saved their choices by 8 pm on June 7 will be able to check their tentative allotment status through the candidate login portal at josaa.nic.in Since the allotment is only indicative and not final, candidates can use the result to assess their chances of admission and make necessary changes to their choice list before the final deadline for choice locking

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the Mock Seat Allotment 2026 Round 1 result today, June 8, at 2 pm on its official website. Candidates who completed registration and saved their choices by 8 pm on June 7 will be able to check their tentative allotment status through the candidate login portal at josaa.nic.in.

The mock seat allotment is an important step in the admission process as it provides candidates with an estimate of the institute and programme they are likely to secure based on their JEE rank and the preferences submitted during choice filling.

Since the allotment is only indicative and not final, candidates can use the result to assess their chances of admission and make necessary changes to their choice list before the final deadline for choice locking.

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According to JoSAA, candidates who save or modify their choices by 5 pm on June 9 will be considered for the second mock seat allotment round. The Mock Seat Allotment Round 2 result is scheduled to be announced on June 10.

The authority has advised candidates to carefully analyse the mock allotment outcome and rearrange their preferences, if required, to improve their chances of securing a desired seat during the actual counselling rounds.

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment Schedule 2026

Mock Seat Allotment Round 1 (based on choices saved till June 7, 8 PM): June 8, 2026

Mock Seat Allotment Round 2 (based on choices saved till June 9, 5 PM): June 10, 2026

Last Date for Registration and Choice Filling: June 11, 2026

JoSAA Mock Seat Allotment 2026: Steps to Check

Visit the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in. Click on the mock seat allotment result link. Log in using the required credentials. View the allotted institute and programme details. Review your choices and make modifications, if necessary, before the prescribed deadline.

The mock allotment process helps candidates make informed decisions regarding their preference order ahead of the final seat allocation rounds. With the registration and choice-filling window remaining open until June 11, candidates still have an opportunity to refine their selections based on the mock allotment results.