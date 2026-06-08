Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment

UP TGT Answer Key 2026 Out at upessc.up.gov.in; Check Score Calculation Ahead of Result Declaration

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Jun 2026
13:54 PM

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Summary
The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) Examination 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access the answer key through the commission’s official website (upessc.up.gov.in).

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Uttar Pradesh Trained Graduate Teacher (UP TGT) Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access the answer key through the commission’s official website (upessc.up.gov.in) and compare their responses to estimate their probable scores.

The UP TGT 2026 examination was conducted on June 3 and 4 across various examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment test was held in offline mode and forms part of a major recruitment drive aimed at filling 4,181 teaching vacancies in aided secondary schools across the state. The vacancies include positions for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) as well as Post Graduate Teachers (PGT).

With the release of the provisional answer key, candidates can evaluate their performance before the declaration of results. The commission has also provided an opportunity for candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect or requires review.

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Objection Facility

UPESSC has activated the objection submission process along with the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates who identify discrepancies in the answers may submit their objections within the prescribed timeline. While filing objections, applicants will be required to provide supporting documents or evidence to substantiate their claims.

The commission will review all representations received from candidates before preparing the final answer key. Once the evaluation process is completed and all valid objections are considered, the final answer key will be issued. The UP TGT 2026 result will subsequently be prepared and declared on the basis of the revised final answer key.

According to the official examination pattern, the UP TGT 2026 test consisted of 125 questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each correct response is awarded four marks, while no marks are deducted for incorrect answers. Unattempted questions also do not attract any penalty.

As there is no negative marking, candidates can calculate their expected scores by multiplying the number of correct answers by four. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPESSC website for updates regarding objections, final answer keys, and result declarations.

Last updated on 08 Jun 2026
13:54 PM
Trained Graduate Teacher Recruitment Uttar Pradesh Answer Key
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