DElEd

Rajasthan BSTC 2026 Answer Key OUT at predeledraj2026.com; Objection Window Opens

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 May 2026
15:02 PM

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Summary
The Rajasthan BSTC 2026 examination was conducted in offline mode on May 20 in two separate sessions
The university has also opened the objection facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released the provisional answer key and question paper booklet for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 examination on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access the answer key through the official portal.

The Rajasthan BSTC 2026 examination was conducted in offline mode on May 20 in two separate sessions. The morning shift was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while the afternoon session took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

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The university has also opened the objection facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer mentioned in the provisional answer key.

Applicants raising objections must submit valid supporting documents or evidence through the official portal. Authorities will review all objections before releasing the final answer key and announcing the Rajasthan BSTC 2026 results.

Rajasthan BSTC Answer Key 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key:

  1. Visit the official Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed website
  2. Click on the “Answer Key” link available on the homepage
  3. Select the required shift-wise answer key link
  4. The provisional answer key will appear on the screen
  5. Download and save the answer key
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their responses and submit objections within the prescribed deadline through the official portal.

Last updated on 25 May 2026
15:05 PM
DElEd Rajasthan government Answer Key
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