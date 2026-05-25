JNU Begins Admission Through CUET PG, ADOP Registration For 2026-27 Session; Know Last Date

Summary Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2026 examination can apply through the university’s official admission portal The registration process commenced on May 25 and will remain open till June 15, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the online application process for admission to its postgraduate (PG) and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) programmes for the academic session 2026-27.

Candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2026 examination can apply through the university’s official admission portal.

The registration process commenced on May 25 and will remain open till June 15, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

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The university released the admission notification after the declaration of CUET PG 2026 results. Admissions to PG and ADOP programmes for the 2026-27 academic year will be conducted based on candidates’ CUET PG scores.

JNU PG Admission 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official JNU admission portal Click on the PG and ADOP admission registration link on the homepage Log in using the NTA application number and date of birth Fill in the required personal and academic details Upload the necessary documents Submit the application form Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference

Programmes Offered:

JNU offers admission to a wide range of postgraduate programmes, including:

Master of Arts (MA)

Master of Science (MSc)

Master of Computer Applications (MCA)

Language-related diploma programmes

The university’s Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (ADOP) courses are also widely preferred by students seeking advanced-level language training.

Candidates have been advised to carefully read the admission guidelines and regularly check the official portal for further updates regarding merit lists, counselling and admission schedules.