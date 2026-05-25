Bihar schools

Heatwave Forces School Closures In Parts Of Bihar As Temperatures Continue To Rise

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 May 2026
14:05 PM

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Summary
In Vaishali, District Magistrate Mrs. Varsha Singh has ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to Class 8 from May 25 to May 31, 2026
District authorities said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of children, as extreme daytime temperatures increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke

Rising temperatures and severe heatwave conditions across several districts of Bihar have prompted local administrations to take precautionary measures to protect schoolchildren from heat-related illnesses.

In Vaishali, District Magistrate Mrs. Varsha Singh has ordered the closure of all government and private schools up to Class 8 from May 25 to May 31, 2026. The directive also applies to pre-schools and anganwadi centres operating in the district.

District authorities said the decision was taken keeping in mind the health and safety of children, as extreme daytime temperatures increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

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A similar order has been issued in Saran district, where classes up to Class 8 in all educational institutions have been suspended until May 27. Officials stated that younger students are particularly vulnerable to harsh weather conditions because of outdoor exposure and daily travel during school hours.

According to the official notice issued by the district administration, all government and private schools, pre-schools, anganwadi centres and coaching institutes in Saran have been directed to completely suspend academic activities for Classes 1 to 8 till May 27, 2026.

The administration further stated that classes above Class 8 may continue only till 11:00 am in order to minimise exposure to extreme afternoon heat.

Authorities across affected districts have advised parents and residents to take precautions during peak daytime hours, stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement as heatwave conditions continue in several parts of the state.

Last updated on 25 May 2026
14:06 PM
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