Home Guard

UPPRPB Likely To Announce UP Home Guard Result 2026 Shortly After Objection Review; Link Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 May 2026
14:54 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the offline recruitment examination held on April 25, 26 and 27 are currently awaiting the declaration of their scorecards
Based on previous recruitment trends, the board generally declares examination results within 10 to 15 days after the conclusion of the objection window

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the UP Home Guard Result 2026 shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the offline recruitment examination held on April 25, 26 and 27 are currently awaiting the declaration of their scorecards.

The recruitment board recently completed the answer key objection process, during which candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key from April 28 to May 10, 2026.

Officials are presently reviewing the objections submitted by aspirants before preparing the final result and revised answer key, if required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on previous recruitment trends, the board generally declares examination results within 10 to 15 days after the conclusion of the objection window. Since the objection process has already been completed, candidates are expecting the UP Home Guard Result 2026 to be announced soon.

However, the board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration.

The result will determine candidates’ eligibility for the next stage of the recruitment process. Heavy traffic is also expected on the official website once the result link becomes active.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official UPPRPB website
  2. Click on the “UP Home Guard Result 2026” link available on the homepage
  3. Enter roll number and required login credentials
  4. Click on the submit button
  5. View and download the scorecard
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official portal for the latest updates regarding the declaration of the UP Home Guard Result 2026 and further recruitment procedures.

Last updated on 25 May 2026
14:55 PM
Home Guard Results out Uttar Pradesh UP Government
Similar stories
CUET PG

JNU Begins Admission Through CUET PG, ADOP Registration For 2026-27 Session; Know Las. . .

Bihar schools

Heatwave Forces School Closures In Parts Of Bihar As Temperatures Continue To Rise

School holidays

Bakrid 2026 Holiday Dates for Educational Institutes Announced Across States; Check D. . .

UGC

NTA to Open UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window Tomorrow; Edit Details He. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET PG

JNU Begins Admission Through CUET PG, ADOP Registration For 2026-27 Session; Know Las. . .

Bihar schools

Heatwave Forces School Closures In Parts Of Bihar As Temperatures Continue To Rise

School holidays

Bakrid 2026 Holiday Dates for Educational Institutes Announced Across States; Check D. . .

UGC

NTA to Open UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Window Tomorrow; Edit Details He. . .

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Likely To Release JAM 2026 Round 1 Admission List Today; Check Updates Her. . .

AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key, Response Sheet Out Now - Download Link for All Streams Her. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality