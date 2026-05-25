UPPRPB Likely To Announce UP Home Guard Result 2026 Shortly After Objection Review; Link Soon

Summary Candidates who appeared for the offline recruitment examination held on April 25, 26 and 27 are currently awaiting the declaration of their scorecards Based on previous recruitment trends, the board generally declares examination results within 10 to 15 days after the conclusion of the objection window

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the UP Home Guard Result 2026 shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the offline recruitment examination held on April 25, 26 and 27 are currently awaiting the declaration of their scorecards.

The recruitment board recently completed the answer key objection process, during which candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key from April 28 to May 10, 2026.

Officials are presently reviewing the objections submitted by aspirants before preparing the final result and revised answer key, if required.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on previous recruitment trends, the board generally declares examination results within 10 to 15 days after the conclusion of the objection window. Since the objection process has already been completed, candidates are expecting the UP Home Guard Result 2026 to be announced soon.

However, the board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration.

The result will determine candidates’ eligibility for the next stage of the recruitment process. Heavy traffic is also expected on the official website once the result link becomes active.

UP Home Guard Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access and download their scorecards:

Visit the official UPPRPB website Click on the “UP Home Guard Result 2026” link available on the homepage Enter roll number and required login credentials Click on the submit button View and download the scorecard Take a printout for future reference

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the official portal for the latest updates regarding the declaration of the UP Home Guard Result 2026 and further recruitment procedures.