Bakrid 2026 Holiday Dates for Educational Institutes Announced Across States; Check Details

Summary The West Bengal government has revised the official holiday schedule for Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha 2026 and announced May 28, 2026, as the public holiday across the state. Authorities in various states have advised students, parents, and educational institutions to follow the notifications issued by respective governments regarding holiday schedules.

The West Bengal government has revised the official holiday schedule for Bakrid or Eid-ul-Adha 2026 and announced May 28, 2026, as the public holiday across the state. The decision comes following updated moon-sighting reports and revised Islamic calendar observations being followed in different parts of the country.

According to the latest notification issued by the state administration, the earlier holiday order has been withdrawn. Under the previous schedule announced in November 2025, May 26 was declared as the holiday for the day preceding Eid, while May 27 had been notified as the holiday for Bakrid celebrations. However, after fresh inputs regarding the moon sighting, the state government modified the holiday calendar and shifted the observance to May 28.

The revised notification clarified that government offices, educational institutions, banks, and other establishments covered under the order will function normally on May 26 and May 27, 2026. The updated declaration has been issued under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

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The change in holiday dates has also been reflected in several other states, with different governments announcing revised schedules based on local moon-sighting observations and administrative decisions.

Delhi has declared May 28, 2026, as the official holiday for Bakrid celebrations. Similarly, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Telangana will also observe Eid-ul-Adha holiday on May 28.

In Uttar Pradesh, the state government has announced holidays on both May 27 and May 28, 2026, in connection with the festival. Meanwhile, Haryana will observe the public holiday on May 27, while the Jammu and Kashmir administration has also declared May 27, 2026, as the official holiday for Eid celebrations.

Kerala has announced an extended holiday arrangement for Bakrid 2026. The Kerala government declared May 28 as an additional holiday along with May 27, allowing government employees and public sector workers two consecutive holidays during the festival period. The state administration further stated that educational institutions, including professional colleges and institutions covered under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, will also remain closed on May 28.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the most significant festivals observed by Muslims across the world. The festival commemorates the spirit of sacrifice and is celebrated with special prayers, charitable activities, and community gatherings. Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar observations, the exact date of Eid-ul-Adha may vary depending on moon sightings in different regions.

Authorities in various states have advised students, parents, and educational institutions to follow the notifications issued by respective governments regarding holiday schedules and administrative arrangements for the festival period.